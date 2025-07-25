Bengal post-poll violence case: Slain BJP worker's brother accuses 2 Trinamool councillors of targeting him

Kolkata, July 25 (IANS) Two Trinamool Congress councillors named in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s fresh supplementary charge sheet on post-poll violence are now accused of targeting the elder brother of slain BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar, the victim in the case.

Biswajit Sarkar, elder brother of the slain BJP worker, who was allegedly murdered in the 2021 post-poll violence in West Bengal, on Thursday night lodged a police complaint alleging that some workers reportedly from Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), at the behest of Trinamool Congress councillors Swapan Samaddar and Papiya Ghosh tried to murder him near his house in Rajabazar area of North Kolkata.

Both Samaddar and Ghosh, along with Trinamool Congress legislator from the Beliaghata Assembly constituency in Kolkata, Pares Pail, were named as accused in the CBI’s fresh supplementary charge sheet.

"Some workers were sent by the KMC to cut tree branches near my house. Some tree branches tore apart and damaged my garage. When I aired my protest, those who were cutting the trees severely beat me up. They were sent by Swapan Samaddar and Papiya Ghosh to kill me. They attacked me with a chopper. I was left with a bleeding nose," he said.

Meanwhile, the KMC workers also lodged a counter police complaint against Biswajit Sarkar, accusing him of having thrashed them following a heated altercation.

A city police official said that they are looking into the allegations from both sides. “We have started an enquiry on the development," he added. The two Trinamool Congress councillors were not available for comment on this matter.

Biswajit's complaint came within a week of the city sessions court remanding to judicial custody a retired Assistant Commissioner of Kolkata Police, a serving sub-inspector, and a home guard in jail custody after they were named in the CBI’s fresh supplementary charge sheet in that case.

The three Trinamool leaders named in the charge sheet as accused also moved the Calcutta High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

--IANS

sch/dpb