Bengal police refute claims of administration blocking Saraswati Puja at Barasat school

Kolkata, Jan 24 (IANS) West Bengal Police on Saturday refuted allegations that the administration had issued directives to stop Saraswati Puja at a school in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, calling such claims false and misleading.

In a social media post, Barasat District Police said certain posts circulating online were spreading incorrect narratives with the potential to disturb social harmony in the state.

“It has come to our notice that certain social media posts are circulating misleading and false narratives regarding Saraswati Puja in a school under Barasat PD jurisdiction. These claims are factually incorrect and have the potential to disturb social harmony,” the police said.

Clarifying the matter, police stated that no directive had been issued by either the administration or the police to prohibit any religious observance. “Decisions related to educational institutions are taken strictly within the framework of institutional norms and legal provisions,” the post added.

The police also urged people to refrain from sharing unverified or provocative content on social media and advised citizens to rely only on authentic and credible sources of information. They further asked users to report any misleading or inflammatory posts to the authorities.

Warning of strict action, police said those responsible for spreading misinformation would be dealt with in accordance with the law. “West Bengal Police remains committed to its policy of zero tolerance towards malicious attempts to disrupt communal harmony. Such misinformation and malicious narratives will not go unnoticed,” the post said.

The clarification came amid allegations that Saraswati Puja had not been organised for a long time at Moynagadi Free Primary School in the Moyna area of Barasat. This year, local residents and students had planned to hold the puja on the school premises. However, they reportedly found the school gate locked when they arrived with the Saraswati idol on the morning of the puja, leading to claims that police prevented their entry.

Police, however, have categorically denied these allegations, stating they are completely untrue.

