Bengal Police bust illegal arms factory, arrest two for making firearms

Kolkata, Sep 9 (IANS) West Bengal Police on Tuesday said that they have busted an illegal arms factory in South 24 Parganas district and arrested two persons in connection with the incident. A large quantity of firearms manufacturing equipment was recovered from an under-construction house in the Hasanpur area of the district.

According to the police, on the basis of information received from confidential sources, a team of about 15 policemen led by Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Abhishek Ranjan of Baruipur police district raided the Hasanpur area on Monday night. After entering an under-construction house, it was found that a huge amount of equipment for making firearms was stored. Following the raid, it was found that the firearms were still being made. The accused tried to escape on seeing the police. However, they were arrested. A welding machine, about 2 kilograms of gunpowder and various parts for making single-barrel guns were recovered from the house.

Police said that the under-construction house was rented about three months ago. But the business of making weapons was being secretly done there. Two people have been arrested in this incident. One of the arrested is Firoz Gazi, who is known to be an accused in an old murder case. The other accused is Bhaben Pal.

The initial assumption of the police is that the weapons were being made to be used in criminal activities. It is being investigated whether a bigger gang is working behind this.

The accused were produced before the Baruipur Sub-district Court, which remanded them in police custody.

SDPO Abhishek Ranjan said, "From the equipment recovered, it is clear that the work of making weapons was going on here for a long time. We will investigate who is involved in this and for what purpose the weapons were being made."

On the other hand, there is a stir in the area as local residents questioned how a house meant for residential purposes could be turned into an illegal weapons factory overnight.

