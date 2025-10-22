Bengal Police arrest Bangladeshi infiltrator, Indian broker in Murshidabad

Kolkata, Oct 22 (IANS) A Bangladeshi infiltrator and an Indian broker were arrested from the India-Bangladesh border area in West Bengal's Murshidabad district early on Wednesday.

The arrested Bangladeshi youth has been identified as Maruf Ali. His home is in the Chapainawabganj area of ​​Bangladesh. The arrested broker was identified as Ansar Ali, a resident of the Ramnagar area under the Lalgola police station in Murshidabad district.

It is learned that the police of Raninagar police station received information that an attempt was being made in the border area to smuggle a Bangladeshi into the country. Acting on the information, the officers conducted a raid at ​​the Katlamari gram panchayat area under the Raninagar police station in the early hours of the day.

It was at that time that the police arrested the two people. During interrogation, it was learned that one of them lives in Bangladesh and the other lives in India.

The police said that the arrested Bangladeshi was constantly helped by the Indian broker who lives in the Lalgola area, which is located near the international border. The arrested will be produced in court today, where the police will seek their custody.

"Two persons have been arrested. One of them is a Bangladeshi, while the other is Indian. The Bangladeshi had entered the country with the help of the Indian broker. Both have been interrogated following their arrest. An investigation into the matter has started," said a senior officer of Murshidabad Police District.

It is worth mentioning that recently, the jawans of the 143 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an attempt to smuggle gold across the border.

It is learnt that in an operation conducted at the Hakimpur border post in North 24 Parganas district, the BSF personnel arrested a smuggler red-handed. A gold bar weighing 579 grams was recovered from the accused. The estimated market value of the recovered gold is around Rs 76.50 lakh. The BSF jawans later handed the arrested person over to the local police station.

--IANS

sch/dpb