Bengal: PIL seeks CBI probe into RG Kar elevator death case

Kolkata, March 23 (IANS) A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Calcutta High Court on Monday regarding the death of a Dum Dum resident after he was trapped in an elevator at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

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The petition alleges negligence and seeks a CBI investigation into the incident.

The Division Bench, headed by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, has granted permission to file the case. The matter is scheduled to be heard on March 27.

On Monday, social activist Vijay Kumar Singhal filed the PIL through his counsel before the Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court, comprising Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen.

In his petition, he alleged that the hospital authorities are failing to ensure public safety within the healthcare sector.

Consequently, tragic incidents, such as the death caused by being trapped in an elevator at the Trauma Care Building of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, are occurring.

The petitioner prayed that the investigation into this incident be handed over to the CBI.

On Friday, Arup Banerjee, a resident of Dum Dum, tragically lost his life after becoming trapped in an elevator at the hospital.

He had visited the hospital to seek medical treatment for his three-year-old child.

In the early hours of Friday morning, he became stuck in the elevator within the Trauma Care unit. His wife and child were also with him at the time.

It is alleged that the elevator spiralled out of control: after ascending briefly, it plummeted to the basement level. The doors opened once in the basement, allowing Arup’s wife and child to step out.

However, before Arup could exit, the doors slammed shut, and the elevator began to ascend again. In the ensuing moments, Arup became trapped in the elevator doors and sustained severe injuries.

Outside the elevator at the basement level stood a locked iron-grilled gate. The family alleges that Arup’s life could have been saved had the lock been opened in time. Yet, despite the desperate screams of his wife and child, no one came forward to offer assistance, and the lock could not be broken open.

On Friday itself, the Tala Police arrested three liftmen, Milan Kumar Das, Biswanath Das, and Manas Kumar Guha, along with security guards Ashraful Rahman and Shubhadip Das, in connection with the incident.

On Saturday, forensic officials collected samples from the elevator in question.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered, and the investigation is currently underway.

The authorities at RG Kar Hospital have also held several meetings regarding the matter.

--IANS

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