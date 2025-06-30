Bengal not safe for Hindus or girls under Mamata govt, says Giriraj Singh

New Delhi: Reacting to the Kolkata Law College rape case, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday alleged that West Bengal has become unsafe for both Hindus and women under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Today, under Mamata Banerjee's government, Bengal is neither safe for Hindus nor for girls. The statements made by TMC leaders are extremely shameful, yet despite being a woman herself, Mamata Banerjee has not given any clarification. She has remained silent on her leaders' remarks," said Giriraj Singh, criticising the Chief Minister's silence on controversial comments made by her party leaders in the aftermath of the incident.

Sharing similar concerns, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "The response of TMC leaders to the Kolkata rape case is deeply concerning. It appears that serious criminal incidents in the city are being downplayed by the state government. When a region begins to show signs of becoming a hub for crime, it naturally raises alarm. Under the current administration, there are growing allegations that certain individuals with criminal backgrounds are receiving protection through political connections. This situation demands urgent attention and accountability."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Imran Masood criticised the BJP for sending a fact-finding delegation, questioning the party's role in investigating such crimes.

"Is the BJP an investigation agency? Do they operate under any international standard? They should also visit their own states. This is a social deformity that needs intellectual awareness, not political opportunism," Masood said.

The BJP on Saturday announced a four-member fact-finding team to investigate the incident. The delegation will assess the circumstances surrounding the crime and submit a report to the party leadership.

On June 25, a first-year female law student was allegedly raped on the premises of South Calcutta Law College by three accused, all linked to the Trinamool Congress' student wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP).

--IANS