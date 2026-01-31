Bengal: Murshidabad SP transferred after Beldanga violence

Kolkata, Jan 31 (IANS) In a major reshuffle, the West Bengal government on Saturday issued transfer orders for 27 officers across the state police, including Kolkata.

Among the significant changes, Murshidabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunny Raj was transferred. The move came hours after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe into the recent violence in Beldanga.

Dhritiman Sarkar has been appointed as the new SP of Murshidabad. Sarkar has earlier served in districts such as Jhargram, Bankura and West Midnapore. Sources in the state secretariat, however, described the transfer as routine.

On the same day, Piyush Pandey assumed charge as the Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal, while Supratim Sarkar formally took over as Commissioner of Police (CP) of Kolkata.

The reshuffle also impacted the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate. Following the suspension of DC Anish Sarkar after the pandemonium at Yuva Bharati Krirangan during Lionel Messi’s event last year, Ms. Pushpa has now been appointed in his place.

Changes were also announced in the Inspector General (IG) ranks. Amit P. Javalgi, who was appointed IG of Burdwan Range on Friday, has now been shifted to Barasat Range. Alok Rajoria, who was in charge of Barasat, has been transferred to Burdwan.

Within 24 hours of Supratim Sarkar’s appointment as Kolkata Police Commissioner, several Deputy Commissioners (DCs) were also reshuffled. Deepak Sarkar has been appointed DC (South), replacing Priyabrata Roy, who has been transferred as SP of Barasat. Bidisha Kalita Dasgupta, DC (South Suburban), has been moved as SP of Bongaon, with Charu Sharma taking her place. Jaspreet Singh has been appointed DC (East). Dinesh Kumar, SP of Bongaon, has been transferred as DC (North). Amit Verma has been appointed DC (East Suburban).

In addition, Biswa Chand Thakur has been appointed SP of Sundarbans Police District. Pratiksha Jharkharia, who was SP of Barasat, has been transferred to Darjeeling as SP. Jyotirmoy Roy has been appointed DC (New Town) in the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

