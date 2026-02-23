Bengal man posing as cop to rob passengers on trains finally arrested

Kolkata, Feb 23 (IANS) The Government Railway Police (GRP) have successfully apprehended a wanted criminal who had been consistently committing thefts on trains while posing as a policeman, according to sources on Monday.

Read More

According to the GRP, the miscreant used to steal in the name of searching passengers' bags and other belongings in a police uniform and then escape. However, the accused got into trouble after stealing a doctor's bag, along with his MBBS certificate and other important documents.

Following that, the wanted criminal miscreant, Sanjay Byapari, was arrested by the Naihati GRP officers on Sunday based on CCTV footage. He is originally a resident of Chinaurah in Hooghly district, but of late was staying in the Naihati area of ​​North 24 Parganas district.

Police said that Sanjay is committing the crime in various ways on trains. Sometimes he would steal passengers' bags in the guise of a porter, sometimes a hawker and most of the time as a policeman. He would steal mobile phones and other valuable items from passengers' bags.

According to police sources, recently, Sanjay dressed in khaki clothes, introduced himself as a railway police constable and boarded the Sealdah-bound Balia Express.

The complainant doctor had boarded the train from Bandel station in Hooghly district on the way to Kolkata. He had Rs 600 in cash in his bag. But he had various important documents with him, including his MBBS certificate and work identity card.

The doctor placed the bag on the bunk as soon as he boarded the train. From Bandel station, the accused Sanjay Byapari boarded the train and started keeping an eye on the passengers' bags under the guise of a policeman. He also searched one or two bags. Since he was wearing a police uniform, none of the passengers suspected him. Taking this opportunity, the notorious miscreant snatched the doctor's bag from the train and got off at Naihati station. Before getting off at Sealdah station, the doctor saw that his bag was missing.

Fellow passengers told him that the 'policeman' had got down to Naihati station with a bag. The doctor filed a zero FIR with the Sealdah GRP. The complaint was sent to the Naihati GRP. Based on that, the CCTV footage of Naihati station was examined.

"It was seen that Sanjay was walking out with the bag, dressed in a police uniform. After that, a search was started. The police searched various areas of Naihati and finally, the wanted criminal was arrested. He is being interrogated to find out how many times he has committed such a crime," said a GRP official.

--IANS

sch/dpb