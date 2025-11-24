Bengal: Man held on charges of sexual relations with woman on fake promise of marriage

Kolkata, Nov 24 (IANS) The Kolkata Police have arrested a man from Mumbai on charges of engaging in a sexual relationship with a woman on the pretext of promising marriage, the police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Deep Chakraborty.

The arrest was made based on a complaint lodged by the woman at the Kasba police station in Kolkata.

According to the police, as soon as the woman pressured him to keep the promise of marriage, the accused left his job in Kolkata and went to Mumbai.

He changed his mobile number on reaching there and also found a new job.

The police said that the accused also planned to flee abroad.

However, investigators befriended the accused by chatting with him on social media and got to know about his new workplace.

The police said that the complainant is a colleague of the accused in the workplace he was employed with in Kolkata.

Th two used to meet every day and a friendship gradually developed between the two.

As their intimacy increased, the two went to several places together.

It is alleged that the accused got into a sexual relationship with the female colleague at different times on the promise of marrying her.

As the woman pressured Deep to marry her, he tried to break off the relation with her.

Not only that, he left his job in Kolkata overnight and moved to Mumbai.

He also managed to get a job in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, unable to contact Deep, the woman finally filed a complaint against him at the Kasba police station.

Based on the complaint, the police started investigating the matter.

However, investigating officers had a hard time reaching the accused.

It was learned that the police officers started contacting Deep under a pseudonym.

The accused also responded to it and started chatting.

From there, the police officers came to know about the accused's workplace.

The police officers called the company with which the accused was employed in Mumbai and confirmed his employment.

Later, a team of police officers from the Kasba police station went to Mumbai. They came to know that Deep was preparing to flee abroad and his visa was already done.

"Before he could go abroad, our officers arrested him and brought him to Kolkata from Mumbai. The accused is being interrogated," said a senior Kolkata Police officer.

--IANS

sch/khz