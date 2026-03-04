Bengal man commits suicide after finding name on adjudication category of voters list

Kolkata, March 4 (IANS) A man in Magrahat area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district committed suicide after he found his name under the "adjudication" category in the final electoral rolls of West Bengal post Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the police said on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Rafiq Ali Ghazi, 41.

Officers of Ushti Police Station recovered the body from his house late last night with a noose around his neck. The body has been sent to Diamond Harbour Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy.

The family claimed that Ghazi was in panic since the SIR notice came. After that, he submitted all the documents. He also informed the family members about it. He also went to see the final electoral rolls that came out on February 28 and was depressed since returning home. His name was on the list, but under the adjudication category.

On the evening of the Dol Yatra, the family members were not out, and Ghazi was alone at home. When the family members returned, they found him hanging from the ceiling fan. Later, the police went and recovered the body.

Ghazi's wife expressed her anger against the Election Commission over the tragic death.

"He was under a lot of stress since the final voters' list came out. He was worried about his and his family's future. Yesterday, when his family members were away, he took his life by hanging from the ceiling. This is a very unfortunate incident. There are so many people in this area whose names are also under the same category. The government must look into this and help the bereaved family," a local resident told media persons.

It was learnt that the names of Ghazi and five members of his family are under the same category. The names of 111 more residents of booth number 141 in that area are also under the adjudication category.

