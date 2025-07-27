Bengal LoP accuses Mamata govt of appointing temporary employees as BLOs

Kolkata, July 27 (IANS) The Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday, alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government appointed undeserving candidates as booth-level officers (BLOs).

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Adhikari claimed that despite having permanent government employees, the state government had appointed its temporary employees as BLOs. He also alleged that a section of block development officers (BDOs) in the state was too involved in this conspiracy.

"These BDOs are those who got jobs by paying money to the West Bengal Public Service Commission with fake other backward class (OBC) certificates and submitting blank papers in examinations. In a bid to secure their jobs and keep Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in good humour, these BDOs have appointed temporary employees as BLOs despite having permanent employees at their disposal," said Adkhikari.

The BJP leader further claimed that he has about 50 names of such BLOs. "The number might increase. They should be arrested. The Trinamool Congress wants to win the election by any means," he said.

Meanwhile, Adkhikari alleged that Baguihati and New Town areas, on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, have become a camp of illegal Bangladeshis, Muslims, and Rohingyas.

In a social media post, the BJP leader said that it was difficult to find people living in these areas who are not aware of the fact that the Baguiati area and New Town-Rajarhat areas of Kolkata have become a camp for illegal Bangladeshi Muslims.

“The local leadership of the Trinamool Congress, with the help of the administration, is arranging fake Indian identity documents and documents for these illegal infiltrators whose names have already been registered in the voter list," the Leader of the Opposition added.

Sharing a video footage of the area, Adhikari said these people are the ones who participated in Trinamool Congress's July 21 Martyrs' Day rally and other meetings and processions.

"So when the crackdown starts in other provinces of the country, Mamata Banerjee gets all fired up because she has worked so hard to build her vote bank. If they are 'pushed back' in Bangladesh, not only will her government, but the party itself will be in crisis," he added.

Adhikari also said that the Chief Minister had started to carry out various political programmes till the 2026 Assembly elections, in the interest of all these illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingya Muslim infiltrators.

