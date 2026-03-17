Bengal Guv seeks quick filling of key Raj Bhavan vacancies

Kolkata, March 17 (IANS) Days after taking oath as Governor of West Bengal, R.N. Ravi has taken proactive steps to accelerate administrative operations.

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According to a state government official, an email has been sent to the state secretariat Nabanna seeking the filling of several key vacancies within the Raj Bhavan.

The Raj Bhavan is placing particular emphasis on filling these posts swiftly, as they have remained vacant for a considerable period.

According to an official at Raj Bhavan, a request has been made for an IAS officer to serve as the Governor’s Secretary.

Requests have also been issued for a promotee IAS officer for the post of Special Secretary, two Joint Secretaries, and for the Deputy Secretary post, for which a panel of three WBCS officers has been sought, from which one will be selected.

In total, the initiative aims to facilitate the appointment of five key administrative posts.

Sections of the administration believe that Nabanna is giving the matter serious consideration and that a decision is likely soon.

On Tuesday, a Raj Bhavan official said a communication had been sent to the state government last week and expressed hope that Nabanna would convey the names of the officers within the current week.

Notably, over the past few years, a void had emerged within the Raj Bhavan's administrative structure.

In February 2023, the then Governor, C.V. Ananda Bose, removed Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty from her position as his Principal Secretary, sparking intense controversy within administrative circles.

Subsequently, the post of the Governor’s Secretary remained vacant for an extended period.

Administrative sources indicate that former Governor Bose was not inclined to appoint anyone new to the position.

As a result, the Raj Bhavan functioned without a Secretary for nearly three years, a situation experts believe adversely affected administrative efficiency.

Against this backdrop, the initiative taken by the new Governor is being viewed as significant.

According to a section of the administration, filling these vacancies will accelerate work at the Raj Bhavan and strengthen coordination with Nabanna.

--IANS

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