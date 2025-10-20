Bengal: Grandfather arrested for murder of four-year-old granddaughter

Kolkata, Oct 20 (IANS) In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves across West Bengal, a four-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her grandfather in the Kadamtala area under the jurisdiction of Sonarpur Police Station in South 24 Parganas district.

The police have arrested the accused and detained the child’s grandmother and nanny for questioning.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on Sunday evening.

Residents of the locality reported hearing the child’s desperate cries from inside the house. Upon rushing to the scene, they found the girl lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries on her body. The house bore signs of a violent struggle, with bloodstains across the floor and walls.

The child was immediately rushed to Subhashgram Rural Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Law enforcement authorities were subsequently alerted.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the child’s parents were away at work at the time of the incident. The mother is employed at a prominent electrical retail outlet in Kolkata, while the father works at a private hospital.

The child had been left in the care of her grandparents and a nanny.

A senior officer from the South 24 Parganas district police confirmed that the grandfather confessed to the crime during interrogation.

“He used a sharp weapon to kill the child. He was known to be extremely irritable and would often keep the girl confined indoors. We suspect he may be suffering from a mental illness,” the officer said.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and are continuing their investigation. The grandmother and the nanny are being questioned to ascertain their roles, if any, in the incident.

Residents described the accused as a reclusive and temperamental man who displayed hostility towards children.

“He never allowed the girl to play outside or interact with others. He would keep her locked up all day,” a neighbour said.

The tragic incident has left the community in mourning and raised serious concerns about child safety and mental health awareness within families.

--IANS

sch/dan