Bengal govt names Peeyush Pandey new acting DGP

Kolkata, Jan 30 (IANS) The West Bengal government on Friday named Peeyush Pandey as the successor of Rajeev Kumar as the Acting Director General of state police.

Read More

Kumar is set to retire from service on Saturday.

At the same time, the state government had also announced the replacement of the current Kolkata Police Commissioner.

The new Kolkata Police Chief will be Suprateem Sarakr, who is currently the Additional Director General of Police (South Bengal).

The current Kolkata Police Commissioner, Manoj Kumar Verma, will now be the Director (Securities).

The current Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Javed Shamim will now be the Additional Director General of Police (Special Task Force).

Praveen Kumar Tripathi, the current Commissioner of Howrah Police Commissionerate will now become the Commissioner of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

The current Commissioner of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate will be the Commissioner of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

The current Commissioner of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, Mukesh, will be the Inspector General of Murshidabad and Jangipur Range.

Amit P. Javalgi, the current Commissioner of Chandannagar Police Commissionerate will be inspector General of Police (Burdwan Range).

Syed Waquar Raza, the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Murshidabad Range, will now be the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Nadia and Ranaghat Range.

Kankar Prosad Barui, the Deputy Inspector General (Telecommunications) will now be the Deputy Inspector General (Correctional Services).

Shyam Singh, the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Burdwan Range, will be the new Deputy Inspector General (Telecommunications).

Alok Rajoria, the Deputy Inspector General (Traffic) of West Bengal Police, will be the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Barasat Range.

Akash Magharia, the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Presidency Range, will be the Commissioner of Howrah Police Commissionerate.

Bhaskar Mukherjee, the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Barasat Range, will be the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Presidency Range.

David lvan Lepcha, the Commanding Officer of the 4th battalion of the state armed police, will be the new Deputy Inspector General (Traffic).

Gaurav Lal, the Deputy Commissioner of the Eastern Sunderban Division of Kolkata Police, will be the Deputy Inspector General of the Criminal Investigation Department of West Bengal.

Koteswara Rao, the Police Superintendent of Sunderbans District Police, will be the Commissioner of Chandannagar Police Commissionerate.

--IANS

src/khz