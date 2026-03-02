Bengal govt announces compensation, jobs for kin of five workers electrocuted in Cooch Behar

Kolkata, March 2 (IANS) The West Bengal government on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each and a job for one of the family members of five workers who were electrocuted in Cooch Behar district's Dinhata area.

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha, Cooch Behar District Magistrate Raju Mishra, and Superintendent of Police Sandeep Karra met the family members of the workers and made the announcement. The state government has conveyed its support to the bereaved family members.

"The news of this incident has already reached Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She has said that a compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the family of the deceased workers and a job will be arranged for one of their family members," the minister said.

The accident occurred at a stone crushing factory in the Gadkura area of ​​Dinhata Village II Gram Panchayat, where several workers are employed to break stones, on Sunday. After finishing work, the workers were pushing a welding machine from one part of the factory to another, when the machine came in contact with a 11,000 volt high-tension wire passing over the factory. The five workers died on the spot after being electrocuted.

The deceased workers have been identified as Mukul Barman, a resident of the Baisguri area of ​​Dinhata, Raju Sen, a resident of Okrabari, Mithun Pal, a resident of Burirhat, Suman Barman, a resident of the area adjacent to Boys Club in Dinhata city and Sanjay Barman, a resident of the Shingijani area of ​​Bhetaguri.

Three more workers were seriously injured and admitted to Dinhata Subdivision Hospital. Their condition is said to be critical, said the police.

