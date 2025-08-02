Bengal: Four sentenced to life imprisonment for burning woman and her daughter alive

Kolkata, Aug 2 (IANS) A court in West Bengal, on Saturday, sentenced four persons to life imprisonment, who were accused of burning a mother and daughter alive in East Midnapore district's Haldia five years ago.

The Tamluk district and sessions court pronounced the judgment in that case, which had rocked the state five years ago.

In February 2020, half-burnt bodies of a mother and daughter were recovered from the banks of the Haldi river in Jhikurkhali area in East Midnapore district.

The prime accused in the double murder was identified as Saddam Hossain, a resident of Haldia who had developed a relationship with the mother, Rama Dey, and also with her 18-year-old daughter, Jessica.

The mother and daughter duo, who hailed from Barrackpore in the North 24 Parganas district, moved to Haldia to live with Saddam.

Initially, Saddam's relationship was with Rama. However, during their days in Halida, he also developed a relationship with her daughter, Jessica.

Later, Saddam married Jessica, which led to a dispute with both the mother and daughter.

It was learnt that Saddam tried to get out of all his relationships, but he could not manage it.

The investigation revealed that Saddam, along with his three accomplices, gave sleeping pills to the mother and daughter and took them to the riverside area of Jhikurkhali in a car.

"Assumed that they had died after consuming sleeping pills, the accused poured petrol on the mother and daughter and burned them alive. After detecting smoke, local people rushed to the spot and nabbed Saddam," said an officer of the district police.

The Durgachak police station had submitted the charge sheet 90 days after the incident.

The trial process went on for five years, and finally, on Saturday, the Tamluk District Court announced the sentence.

The main culprit, Saddam, and the other three accomplices, namely Manjur Alam Mallick, Shukdev Das, and Aminur Hossain were sentenced to life imprisonment.

"I feel that this verdict has been given not based on evidence. We will go to the high court against this verdict," said Subrata Kumar Maiti, the defence counsel.

--IANS

sch/khz