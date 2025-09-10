Bengal cannot be run under remote control from New Delhi: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Sep 10 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that the BJP and the Union government were trying to take indirect control of the state's affairs from New Delhi, but asserted that their ploy will not work.

At the same time, she also attacked the BJP over the latter’s much-projected slogan of "double-engine governments" in BJP-ruled states.

"But let me remind you that Bengal could not be pressurised like this. Not from Delhi, the affairs in West Bengal will be managed from Bengal only. The Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states are being tortured and harassed. I too want to know how much more they would be harassed and tortured," Banerjee said while addressing an administrative meeting at Jalpaiguri district in north Bengal.

According to her, there had not been a single instance of torture and harassment of the migrant workers from other states currently staying in West Bengal to earn their livelihoods.

"We love them and, unlike them, we do not oppress them, and they speak of double-engine governments," the Chief Minister said in a veiled attack on the BJP.

On the occasion, she also assured that the state government will make all possible arrangements to bring back the stranded tourists from West Bengal in Nepal, which has been on the boil for the last few days in the wake of the Gen Z protests that have claimed several lives and led to the fall of the K.P. Sharma Oli government.

"The state will take the initiative to bring everyone back in a day or two. No one should rush and invite trouble for themselves. There is a problem in our neighbouring country. I was awake all night at my office in Siliguri monitoring the situation. You can sleep peacefully, and we are there to take care of you," the Chief Minister said.

Banerjee, however, maintained her stand of not making any comment on the prevailing situation in Nepal, claiming that making any comment on any external affairs issue was the prerogative of the Union government.

--IANS

src/vd