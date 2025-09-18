Bengal Cabinet allots 200 acres of land for Raghunathpur-Tajpur economic corridor

Kolkata, Sep 19 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress government has decided to allot 200 acres of land to the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) for the construction of Raghunathpur-Tajpur economic corridor in the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave her approval to this decision in the state Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Sources in the State Secretariat (Nabanna) said that three important decisions were taken in the Cabinet meeting to improve the industrial sector.

First, the state government has decided to give a total of 200 acres of land to WBIDC for the construction of the Tajpur-Dankuni-Raghunathpur economic corridor.

Earlier, it was decided to build multiple economic corridors in the state in line with the Amritsar-Dankuni Industrial Corridor for the purpose of industrial development in West Bengal.

Chief Minister Banerjee had announced the construction of six economic corridors in Bengal, which are Raghunathpur-Tajpur, Dankuni-Kalyani, Dankuni-Jhargram, Dankuni-Cooch Bihar, Joka-Garudi and Kharagpur-Morgram.

In addition to discussing the issue of infrastructural development in the state, a decision was also taken to give industrial status to all logistics businesses in the state.

Apart from this, a proposal to fill 15 vacancies in the Newtown Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) was also accepted in the meeting.

Sources said that an industrial conference is scheduled to be held in West Bengal after Durga Puja.

"The state government has taken three important decisions today which will boost the industrial sector in the state. After logistics is given the industrial status, this business will expand in the state. Moreover, the economic corridor will be used for business purposes. Employment will be generated," a senior state government official said.

The decisions assume significance as the state government is making efforts to accelerate industrial growth in West Bengal ahead of next year's Assembly polls.

The focus of these decisions is to attract investments to the state and generate employment.

--IANS

sch/khz