Bengal BJP to hold rally in Matua-dominated Bangaon on Dec 6 to counter Trinamool's 'anti-SIR propaganda'

Kolkata, Dec 2 (IANS) The West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to conduct a mega rally in Matua-dominated Thakurnagar under Bangaon subdivision of the North 24 Parganas district on December 6.

The primary aim of the rally is to counter the constant propaganda of the ruling Trinamool Congress among the people of the Matua community that several people from the community will lose their voting rights following the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the state, which will ultimately result in loss of their citizenship.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a mega anti-SIR rally at Bangaon on November 25, and in her speech, she made a visible attempt to ignite fear among the people of the Matua community, who are people from the socially backward Hindu community coming as refugees from neighbouring Bangladesh to West Bengal.

Matuas constitute a substantial percentage of voters in two Bangladesh-bordering West Bengal districts of North 24 Parganas and Nadia.

Since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, a substantial section of the Matua voters had been supporting the BJP in each and every election.

The main attraction of the BJP's rally at Thakurnagar on December 6 will be megastar Mithun Chakraborty, who joined the BJP before the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls.

BJP's organizational district president for Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency, Bikash Ghosh, told media persons on Tuesday that the party's rally on December 6 will start at 3 p.m.

"A procession will start from in front of Thakurnagar Hospital and will end at Thakurnagar Market. Besides, Mithun Chakraborty, our State BJP President Samik Bhattacharya, and the party Lok Sabha member from Bangaon and Union Minister, Shantanu Thakur, will be leading the rally," Ghosh said.

The Trinamool Congress leadership had, however, claimed that the BJP's rally at Thakurnagar on December 6 is a panic reaction to Mamata Banerjee's successful rally at Bangaon on November 25.

--IANS

src/khz