Bengal BJP seeks people's opinion before finalising Assembly election manifesto

Kolkata, Feb 7 (IANS) The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now making an effort to understand public sentiment ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections and before finalising its election manifesto.

Accordingly, the Bengal BJP, on Saturday, launched the 'Sankalp Patra Paramarsha Yatra' (Manifesto Consultation Drive) programme from the party office in Salt Lake area of Kolkata.

State BJP President Samik Bhattacharya, former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, senior party leader Tapas Roy and Debjit Sarkar launched the programme.

According to the BJP, drop boxes to seek people's opinions on election manifesto will be placed in 1,000 locations across West Bengal.

Party sources said the initiative was launched after the state BJP leadership could not rely on grassroots leaders and workers for their inputs on it.

The state BJP leadership has now opted to create its poll manifesto by learning from people's opinions which they would receive through these drop boxes.

At a press conference on Saturday, Samik Bhattacharya said, "To ensure that our manifesto is comprehensive, the manifesto consultation programme is starting today. About 2.38 crore people have voted for the BJP in the last state Assembly election. People have decided that the BJP can bring about a change in West Bengal. These drop boxes will be placed in 1,000 locations across West Bengal to collect their suggestions. All members of this committee will visit the BJP's 43 organisational districts for this purpose."

The State BJP President also said, "On February 17 and 18, mobile vans carrying these drop boxes will travel around Kolkata. People can share their opinions via email, QR code, or by sending letters directly to the party office using the number 9727294294. Our goal is to provide jobs for unemployed educated youth and we are seeking suggestions from businessman, who are looking to invest in the industrial sector in the state. We are also seeking suggestions from the general public on how development can be achieved in various sectors of the state."

The BJP leader also explained the reason behind their party's manifesto consultation programme.

He alleged that the people of West Bengal have been deprived of 13 Central government schemes due to the state government's opposition to the Centre.

He said that 10,000 letters explaining the benefits of these schemes will be sent to people from various sections of society, and their opinions will be directly sought.

This list will include members of the armed forces, teachers, professors, small and large business owners, unorganised labourers, and marginalised people.

This opinion-gathering process will continue until February 18.

