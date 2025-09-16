Bengal BJP plans week-long programmes from tomorrow to celebrate PM Modi's 75th birthday

Kolkata, Sep 16 (IANS) The West Bengal BJP unit is set to launch several programmes on Wednesday to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

According to party leaders, a week-long programme will be held across the state to mark the occasion.

In Kolkata, a big exhibition will be held on the life and times of Prime Minister Modi at the Indian Museum.

State BJP President Samik Bhattacharya will inaugurate the exhibition on September 16, which will continue till September 21.

Besides that, charity drives such as blood donation camps and health camps will be carried out across the state from Wednesday, a West Bengal BJP leader said.

Speaking to IANS, Bengal BJP's state executive committee member Shatorupa said that every year the party organises charity to mark the occasion.

"This year it is a special occasion as the Prime Minister is turning 75. Tomorrow, an exhibition will be inaugurated at Indian Museum, which will showcase the life and works of the Prime Minister," she added.

Born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat, PM Modi scripted history on June 9, 2024, when he took the oath of office for a third straight term, becoming the first non-Congress leader and second after former Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru to achieve the feat.

To celebrate the occasion, the Narendra Cup football tournament final will be held on Wednesday.

"Our party workers will hold celebrations in every district. Moreover, blood donation camps, health camps and eye check-up camps will be held at various places. We will distribute fruits and mosquito nets among the needy. Our fishery cell will hold coastline cleaning drive in West Bengal," the BJP leader said.

At state BJP office in Kolkata, there are plans to distribute sweets among party workers and supporters.

Meanwhile, speaking to IANS on Tuesday, thespian-turned politician and BJP leader, Rudranil Ghosh said that Narendra Modi is the only Prime Minister, who had not only delivered on his own promises but also fulfilled the unfinished promises of his predecessors, especially regarding the welfare of the people from underprivileged and tribal communities.

"Let me begin by wishing PM Narendra Modi many congratulations on his 75th birthday on Wednesday. Other Prime Ministers of our country were also highly respected. They all tried to do good work. But their unfinished tasks and the unfulfilled promises they made during their oath was accomplished by PM Narendra Modi, especially as regards to those meant for the underprivileged and tribal communities. He had brought forward projects that truly ensured people's rights. We can feel the impact of his work now. That is why I extend heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Ghosh added.

