Bengal: Barabhum railway station renovated, passengers all praise for it​

Kolkata, March 9 (IANS) Barabhum railway station in Purulia district of West Bengal has undergone a major overhaul under the Amrit Bharat Yojana and is now ready with improved amenities and services. The renovated station’s premises have been upgraded with a host of modern facilities, providing a never-before-seen experience.​

Railway passengers and locals are thrilled to see the renovated station and are eager to use the services. The beautiful paintings on the station walls and the aesthetics have left them amused and impressed.​

Besides maintaining hygiene, the station walls are adorned with paintings of freedom fighters and emblazoned with symbols representing local culture.​

A local resident, Devanand, speaking to IANS, said, "Barabhum Railway Station has become much better. The station master is very nice. From December to Holi, there is a lot of passenger traffic."​

Another passenger, Ram Prakash Shukla, said, "Barabhum Railway Station was in very bad condition before, with garbage and filth scattered everywhere. Now the station looks clean and nice. Passengers come from far and wide."​

Another local, Siddharth Nandi, said, "The station has now transformed. It's a pleasure to come here. Previously, the station was in disarray. The renovations under the Amrit Bharat Yojana have significantly improved the situation. When the station is fully constructed in the coming days, passengers will have a pleasant experience."​

The Barabhum railway station, renowned for its tribal culture and heritage, is located on the Asansol-Tatanagar-Kharagpur main line in Purulia district, part of the Adra division of the South Eastern Railway Zone.​

Under the Amrit Bharat Yojana, the central government had approved a budget of ₹7.35 crore for the redevelopment of Barabhum railway station. A 12-meter-wide foot overbridge (FOB), elevators, a state-of-the-art waiting room, improved sheds, high-level platforms, and new lighting have been installed.​

The station's exteriors have been renovated, with gardening and clean toilets. Train coach position display boards and improved seating arrangements have also been installed.​

Notably, Barabhum is one of the stations connecting Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha and also has religious significance.​

