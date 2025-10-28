Bengal assault case: Daughter of arrested BJP leader files counter complaint claiming molestation

Kolkata, Oct 28 (IANS) After BJP leader Rakesh Singh and his children were arrested in connection with an assault case in West Bengal, his minor daughter on Tuesday filed a counter-complaint of molestation against the son of the flat owner, on whose complaint her father was held.

The police said flat owner Chandu Khan's son has been arrested, based on a complaint lodged by the BJP leader's daughter.

Kasba Police said that all the arrested will be produced in court later in the day, where police custody of the accused will be sought.

According to sources, the police are investigating whether Rakesh Singh's minor daughter also had any role in the incident on Monday.

"We have received a counter-complaint today. The BJP leader's daughter has made the complaint. The accused has been arrested on charges of molestation. We are investigating both incidents. Separate cases have been registered. Investigation is on," said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

Kolkata Police arrested Rakesh Singh and his son on charges of going on a rampage inside a housing complex in the Kasba area of Kolkata on Monday.

The police had also detained the minor daughter of the BJP leader over the same charge.

According to flat owner Chandu Khan's son Rajarshi Khan, "Rakesh Singh has a flat on the fourth floor. He has forcibly occupied our flat on the third floor. He has kept his belongings there. I have repeatedly asked him to remove the belongings. But, he did not remove them. We were taking the workers today and putting their belongings down because we were paying rent. Then eight to nine people came and beat my father and brother. They had firearms in their hands. They beat them with gun butts. My father had to be admitted to the hospital. They also attacked me with a knife."

However, the daughter has now filed a molestation case against the son of the flat owner.

In September, Rakesh Singh was arrested for vandalism at the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) office in central Kolkata. Later, he was released on bail.

--IANS

sch/svn