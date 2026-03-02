Beneficiaries thank CM Rekha Gupta as Delhi rolls out women-centric schemes

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Women beneficiaries in Delhi on Monday lauded the state government following the launch of multiple women-centric schemes, including the revamped Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, the Meri Poonji, Mera Adhikar scheme, and the Saheli Pink Smart Card.

A beneficiary of the Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana said: “I would like to sincerely thank Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. With this support, I want to continue my studies and also help my family.”

Another girl, benefiting under the Meri Poonji, Mera Adhikar scheme, said: “I will use this for education and also plan to start an e-commerce business.”

The initiatives were formally launched at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium by President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Lt Governor V.K. Saxena, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and MLA Pankaj Singh were also present at the event.

Under the Meri Poonji, Mera Adhikar scheme, Rs 100 crore was directly transferred to the bank accounts of more than 40,000 girls, marking one of the largest direct benefit transfers in Delhi targeted at female beneficiaries.

The programme forms part of the expanded Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, which replaces the earlier Ladli Scheme and enhances financial assistance at key educational milestones.

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu said, “I am confident that these schemes will empower the sisters and daughters of Delhi and make a significant contribution towards building a prosperous city.”

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the occasion as historic, stating, “Today is a platform of trust. It is a celebration of honouring the journey of a daughter, from birth to self-reliance. Our vision is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of Nari Shakti Vandan, placing women at the centre of nation-building.”

The newly introduced Saheli Pink Smart Card will provide free bus travel to women, aimed at improving access to education, employment and public spaces. Officials said the new measures, along with existing welfare initiatives such as free LPG cylinder distribution during festivals, reflect the government’s continued focus on women’s social security and financial empowerment.

--IANS

sn/pgh