Beef controversy: Complaint filed against YouTuber Sayak Chakraborty

Kolkata, Feb 1 (IANS) YouTuber Sayak Chakraborty, who alleged that he was served beef instead of goat meat in a Park Street restaurant here, has now found himself in legal trouble.

Read More

A man named Joyraj Bhattacharjee on Saturday night filed a formal complaint against Chakraborty at Park Street Police Station, the police said on Sunday.

As per the complaint, Chakraborty has been accused of trying to incite a riot by hatching a conspiracy. The man also shared this information on social media. He wrote, "I filed a complaint against a certain influencer at the police station, not on Facebook."

On Saturday, Kolkata Police arrested one employee of a popular bar-cum-restaurant in Kolkata's Park Street area for allegedly serving beef instead of goat meat to the YouTuber. The arrest was made based on a complaint lodged by the YouTuber at Park Street Police Station on Friday night.

A case was filed against the waiter under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (deliberately hurting the religious feelings of any class by insulting their religion or religious beliefs). When produced in court, the arrested accused, Sheikh Nasiruddin, did not get bail.

It was learnt that Sayak went to the popular bar-cum-restaurant Olypub on Friday night with two of his friends. As per his complaint, they ordered one plate of mutton steak. However, they were allegedly served beef instead of the goat meat.

Following the incident, Sayak shared a video of the incident and their altercation with the waiter and manager of the restaurant on social media. The video went viral on the internet.

In the video shared on Facebook, Sayak narrated his ordeal. He can be seen saying that he and his friends ordered mutton, but the waiter of the restaurant served him beef.

While acknowledging the incident was unfortunate, many on social media have questioned Sayak's actions. As the beef controversy flared up, one of the two friends who were with Sayak on the day of the incident clarified his position on social media. He clearly said that while he did speak about being served a different dish, he did not give any religious provocation.

--IANS

sch/uk