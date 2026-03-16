BDD chawl redevelopment to transform living conditions of residents: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state government is committed to fulfilling the dream of homeownership for Mumbai’s middle class, adding that the redevelopment of the BDD chawls will significantly improve the quality of life of residents.

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He was speaking at a function to distribute 864 rehabilitation units to residents in the first phase of the Naigaon BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project, being implemented by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Fadnavis also appealed to residents not to sell their newly allotted homes.

“The project had been pending for years due to various obstacles. The state government decided not to rely on private builders and instead took charge of the project directly, engaging some of the country’s top firms to ensure high-quality construction. The government aims to hand over keys to all residents by 2029 while pushing for the rapid completion of other redevelopment works in Mumbai,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the infrastructure in Naigaon and Worli has been strengthened and assured residents that parking issues in Naigaon would be addressed.

Fadnavis also announced that around 900 square feet of space would be allocated to resolve issues related to the local Bhavani Mata temple.

Referring to the legacy of the BDD chawls — which housed prominent figures such as Anna Bhau Sathe and Dr B.R. Ambedkar — the Chief Minister said the government plans to commission a book documenting their rich history.

Addressing the housing needs of police personnel, Fadnavis said he would discuss the pricing issue with Deputy Chief Minister and Housing Minister Eknath Shinde.

He added that the government would revisit the 2016 ownership policy to find a legally and practically viable solution for police housing.

“Approximately 1,000 acres of redevelopment projects are currently underway in Mumbai. This initiative is being viewed as Asia’s first and largest urban renewal project. Under this scheme, residents are receiving modern 500 sq ft 2BHK flats free of cost, replacing their old 160 sq ft rooms,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who holds the housing portfolio, described the occasion as a “golden day”, noting that residents who earlier lived in chawls will now move into modern residential towers.

He said the government’s policy aims to ensure that the common man receives rightful housing and amenities while preserving the emotional and cultural bonds built over generations.

Shinde also announced that MHADA will pay the property tax of BDD chawl residents for the next 12 years.

He said through initiatives such as cluster development and slum rehabilitation schemes, the government is working to bring displaced Mumbaikars back to the city.

He added that the new housing policy involves an investment of Rs 70 crore and aims to provide eco-friendly homes to around 30 lakh people.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar said that after four decades of waiting, handing over keys to 864 beneficiaries marks a historic moment.

She said the houses are not merely structures of brick and cement but symbols of the hopes and aspirations of the residents.

Referring to the British-era chawls built around 1920, Pawar said they are witnesses to Mumbai’s history, but the real story lies in the struggle and unity of the hardworking families who lived there.

She said the event marks the beginning of a new chapter of dignity and safety for BDD residents.

--IANS

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