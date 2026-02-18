BCs won 61 per cent seats in Telangana municipal elections

Hyderabad, Feb 18 (IANS) Backward Classes have won more than 61 per cent seats in the recently held municipal elections in Telangana.

Though the 28.22 per cent of wards in municipalities and 35.25 per cent divisions in municipal corporations were reserved for, BCs secured 61 per cent wards and divisions.

BC Commission Chairman G. Niranjan and members Rapolu Jayaprakash, Tirumalagiri Surender, and Balalakshmi Rangu expressed happiness over the fact that BCs won a big number of seats. They said that it is a clear indication of the increased awareness among BC communities.

Elections to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations were held on February 11 and the results were announced on February 13.

In the recently held Panchayat elections, BC candidates won 52.75 per cent seats. These include even the general category seats.

They expressed hope that in the upcoming elections to Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs), Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and other corporations, BCs will win in large numbers.

In the comprehensive survey conducted in the state, it was found that BCs constitute 56.33 per cent of the population.

Although the State Assembly passed a Bill for providing 42 per cent reservation for BCs, it is still pending approval with the Centre.

BC Commission Chairman and members said some people approached the courts to prevent the implementation of 42 per cent reservation.

Considering the seats won by BCs in the recently held Panchayat elections and the municipal elections, the BC Commission wish that the Central government give its approval for the implementation of 42 per cent reservations, by including it in the 9th Schedule.

They also requested those who have filed cases in the courts to withdraw the same to make a smooth way for the implementation of the 42 per cent reservation.

--IANS

ms/svn