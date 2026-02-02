'Baseless, no foul play': Ramdas Athawale slams Sanjay Raut for raising doubts over Ajit Pawar’s death

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday criticised Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut for hinting at foul play in the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, calling the allegations baseless.

Athawale asserted that there was no foul play involved and urged political leaders not to politicise a tragic incident.

His remarks came in response to statements made by Raut, who expressed “suspicion” over Ajit Pawar’s death and demanded a detailed investigation into the plane crash. Raut alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had threatened the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader with irrigation scam files after he expressed a desire for a merger with the NCP-SP, claiming that Ajit Pawar "died mysteriously within 10 days" of those developments.

Raising doubts over the circumstances surrounding the incident, Raut said questions needed to be asked about the death of a senior leader like Ajit Pawar.

"Questions will indeed be raised on the accident of Ajit Dada; questions should indeed be raised. The manner in which a tall leader of Maharashtra, like Ajit Pawa,r died in a plane crash, and the facts which are coming to light, should be investigated. I think there is something dubious here. These questions are being raised by Ajit Dada’s own party. His death is suspicious," Raut said, while demanding a probe into the incident.

Reacting to it, Athawale told IANS that there was no truth in the allegations.

"I feel that the government did not threaten Ajit Pawar in any way. Ajit Pawar was part of our leadership and a prominent member of our coalition. Whatever happened, or whatever should not have happened, is already under investigation, whether it was due to an aircraft malfunction or some other reason. The inquiry is ongoing," he said.

Athawale further stated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had ordered an inquiry into the matter and that the Civil Aviation Ministry was also conducting its own investigation.

"What Sanjay Raut has raised is only suspicion. He is trying to suggest that because the NCP and the NCP-SP were planning to come together, such things were orchestrated. These allegations are completely baseless," Athawale said.

He also pointed out that NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar had made it clear that there was no foul play involved.

"Sharad Pawar himself has clarified that there was no conspiracy. Therefore, saying that there is any political reason behind the incident is not right. Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis shared good relations. It is true that they were fighting against each other in local body elections, but there was no jealousy or ill will between us. There is no substance in Sanjay Raut’s statements," Athawale added.

Ajit Pawar, 66, died on the morning of January 28 when the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. His personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots were also killed in the tragic accident.

Earlier, NCP leader Amol Mitkari had also expressed suspicion over the circumstances of Ajit Pawar’s death and demanded a high-level probe. However, Sharad Pawar urged people not to politicise the tragedy, reiterating that the plane crash was an accident and appealing for restraint during a time of grief.

--IANS

jk/vd