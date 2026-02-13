Baseless and fabricated: Haryana CM on Punjab AAP's allegations against him

Chandigarh, Feb 13 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said all allegations made by an Aam Aadmi Party legislator of Punjab against him are "baseless and fabricated".

"AAP is making such statements to hide its own failures," he said.

He alleged AAP first showed dreams to the people of Delhi and deceived them. Later, in Punjab it made promises that remain unfulfilled, causing distress among the people there.

The Chief Minister told the media in Delhi that the people of Punjab first voted for the Congress, but the Congress betrayed them. Later, they voted for AAP, which he described as a "mega-deception".

He claimed law and order in Punjab "is in poor condition and farmers are facing severe hardships".

Referring to flood compensation, he said in Punjab, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal spoke of giving Rs 20,000 as compensation to farmers but in Gujarat he claimed that Rs 50,000 had been given to Punjab farmers.

CM Saini termed this as misleading farmers and reiterated that the MLA's allegations are factually incorrect and aimed at hiding shortcomings.

He accused AAP of indulging in pressure politics in Punjab and said the party should fulfill its promises made to the public.

Responding to a question related to Punjab, CM Saini said, "Punjab is like home. Whenever I am invited to Punjab, I visit there."

He added "Punjab is the land of the Gurus, and it is a matter of pride that the Gurus also blessed the land of Haryana with their presence."

The Chief Minister's assertions come a day after Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-ruling legislator Narinder Kaur Bharaj accused the BJP of luring her with party ticket and fulfillment of any demand under 'Operation Lotus'.

She alleged that the Haryana Chief Minister invited her for a closed-door meeting.

"The BJP is running 'Operation Lotus' across the country to topple elected governments. A few days ago, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini tried to contact me. He tempted me with a BJP ticket from Sangrur and said that whatever demand I had would be fulfilled. He also offered a closed-door meeting," Kaur told the media here.

