Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Hospitalized as Hunger Strike Enters Day 8

New Delhi: The health condition of incarcerated Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid has reportedly deteriorated as his indefinite hunger strike entered its eighth consecutive day on Friday, according to the Awami Itihaad Party (AIP).

"Engineer Rashid's health worsens, shifted to RML Hospital as his hunger strike enters Day 8. The voice of 18 lakh people remains unyielding despite his critical condition. Stand in unity and demand justice! Sharing is caring!," read a post by Inam Un Nabi, the spokesperson of AIP.

Engineer Rashid, an independent MP and founder of the AIP, has been on hunger strike in protest.

"The health situation of Er Rashid is deeply alarming. Despite his critical condition, his voice for justice remains unyielding. We urge the authorities to prioritize his medical care and ensure he receives immediate and comprehensive treatment," the spokesperson said, expressing grave concern.

Nabi further emphasised that the continued incarceration and deteriorating health of Engineer Rashid is a matter of serious concern.

"We appeal to the government and relevant authorities to address this issue urgently. Justice must not only be done but be seen to be done," he added.

The AIP continues to seek public and political solidarity in support of Er Rashid and has reiterated its unwavering belief in the judicial system while calling for humane treatment and swift resolution of his case, according to the party's statement.

Earlier today, the Delhi High Court reserved its order on an application filed by Baramulla MP seeking custody parole to attend the ongoing Parliament session amidst a jurisdictional dispute.

However, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), while opposing the custody parole, stated that Rashid Engineer does not need to respond to any questions. They emphasized that this request was generic and pointed out that Engineer Rashid had no speech to deliver.

Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for NIA also argued that taking an oath and campaigning are separate matters, but their authority to grant parole is limited. He also highlighted that the matter involves third-party norms, which fall outside the jurisdiction of the NIA.

The NIA further pointed out that Engineer Rashid would need to be escorted by armed personnel, which poses a problem, as armed persons are not allowed in parliament due to security restrictions. The NIA stated that their objection might be irrelevant because the final decision lies with another body that has its own rules and security considerations.

However, Senior Advocate N Hariharan, representing Rashid Engineer, clarified that the allocation to Jammu and Kashmir has decreased by one thousand crores. He emphasized the need to present his points in parliament, highlighting their efforts to foster inclusion. With only two days remaining in the first half of the session, he mentioned the urgency of raising issues relevant to their regions with the ministries.

Rashid, was in in Tihar Jail facing terror charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and has mainly sought regular bail. (ANI)