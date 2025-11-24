Bangladeshi national, woman held for making adult films in Hooghly

Kolkata, Nov 24 (IANS) Police have arrested a Bangladeshi man and a woman from Dankuni in Hooghly district of West Bengal for allegedly producing adult films and selling them to illegal pornography websites, an official said on Monday.

The official said that acting on a tip-off, officers from Dankuni police station raided a flat in the Mallikpara area and caught the duo red-handed while filming.

He said that the accused, identified as Russell Sikdar, was produced before the Serampore court on Monday and remanded in police custody for 10 days.

The official pointed out that the woman has been sent to a shelter home.

He said that investigators are probing whether she is also a Bangladeshi and her relationship with Sikdar.

Police sources said Sikdar had rented the flat and was living with the woman.

“They were allegedly involved in producing explicit content and selling it at high prices online,” they said.

The officials informed that authorities are also verifying Sikdar’s entry into India and his other activities.

They said that the local municipal representatives claimed they were unaware of any Bangladeshi national renting property in the area and stressed the need for stricter checks on tenants.

The official said that further investigation is underway.

--IANS

sch/dan