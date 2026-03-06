Balcony wall collapses at Jaipur mosque during Friday prayers; over 12 injured

Jaipur, March 6 (IANS) A wall of the Firdaus Mosque here collapsed during Friday prayers, leaving over 12 people injured, including a three-year-old child. Eight of the injured are in critical condition and have been admitted to the trauma centre at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital.

According to officials, the incident took place at around 2.30 p.m. at the Firdaus Mosque located in the Bhatta Basti police station area.

Hundreds of worshippers were present inside the mosque for Friday prayers when a wall of the first-floor balcony suddenly gave way, burying several people under the debris and triggering panic among those present.

Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred when worshippers were leaving the mosque after offering prayers.

Due to the large crowd on the first-floor balcony, pressure reportedly increased on the wall, leading to its sudden collapse. Some children standing nearby also fell along with the collapsing structure. Local residents and police immediately launched a rescue operation and pulled the injured out from under the rubble.

All the victims were rushed to Kanwatia Hospital for initial treatment. Hospital authorities said more than a dozen people were injured in the accident.

Among them, eight were referred to the Trauma Centre at SMS Hospital due to serious injuries. The critically injured include Rustam (40), Ishaan (34), Khurshid (25), Suhail (25), Imam Zafar (20), Iqbal (18) and two others.

Three patients are currently undergoing treatment at Kanwatia Hospital, while several others were discharged after receiving primary treatment. Kanwatia Hospital Superintendent Dr R.S. Tanwar said that around 15 injured people were brought to the hospital immediately after the accident.

Six of them were referred to SMS Hospital due to the severity of their injuries, including cases of head trauma.

Victims described terrifying moments after the collapse. Mohammad Shamsher, who suffered a broken leg, said: "When the wall collapsed, it felt like doomsday. We were leaving the mosque after prayers when the accident occurred."

Another victim, Mohammad Sabir (45), said he had gone to the mosque with his two sons. “After the prayers, we were putting on our shoes when the balcony wall suddenly collapsed. My youngest son suffered a head injury and has been admitted to SMS Hospital,” he said.

After receiving information about the accident, local MLA Amin Kagzi, along with MLA Hakeem Ali and Asrar Qureshi, rushed from the Assembly to SMS Hospital. They met the injured and their families and assured them of all possible assistance.

Family members of the injured also gathered at the hospitals as news of the accident spread across the city.

Authorities have started an investigation to determine the exact cause of the collapse. Preliminary reports suggest that the balcony wall may have weakened and collapsed due to the pressure of the large crowd leaving the mosque at the same time.

