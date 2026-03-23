Bail of suspended RPSC member Babulal Katara cancelled

Jaipur, March 23 (IANS) The Supreme Court of India has cancelled the interim bail granted to Babulal Katara, a suspended member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, who was arrested in connection with a paper leak case. The decision came after the court considered objections raised in a counter-affidavit filed by the Rajasthan government.

Read More

A Bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma set aside the interim bail that had been granted to Katara on February 9.

In its counter-affidavit, the Rajasthan government argued that five cases are pending against Katara, including one registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

It contended that the allegations, relating to a serious examination paper leak during his tenure as an RPSC member, have significant implications for public interest. The government further submitted that interim bail is an exceptional and discretionary relief, which can be revoked based on the nature of the case, the conduct of the accused, and evolving circumstances. It also stressed on the need for continued judicial custody to ensure a fair and impartial investigation.

The case was argued on behalf of Rajasthan by Additional Solicitor General S.D. Sanjay, along with Additional Advocate General Shiv Mangal Sharma.

Advocates Anisha Rastogi and Sonali Gaur also represented the state in the proceedings.

According to the chargesheet, the question paper for the Senior Teacher Examination scheduled on December 24, 2022, was leaked nearly 60 days in advance, in October. Investigations revealed that Katara allegedly took original copies of all question paper sets to his residence. He then had his nephew, Vijay Damor, transcribe the questions into a register.

The paper was later returned for printing, while the handwritten content was allegedly passed on to the mastermind, Sher Singh Meena.

Meena reportedly photographed the contents, reproduced the paper, and sold it to a criminal syndicate. The register was later burned to destroy evidence. While granting interim bail on February 9, the Supreme Court had directed the Rajasthan government to file a detailed counter-affidavit within two weeks, covering aspects such as the status of the chargesheet, number of witnesses, progress of the trial, and criminal antecedents of the accused.

Despite the interim bail granted earlier, Katara remained in custody due to a separate case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

He has been arrested in connection with both the SI Recruitment-2021 paper leak case and the ED case. The Special Operations Group (SOG) had earlier arrested Katara, his nephew Vijay Damor, and his driver in connection with the case.

--IANS

arc/rad