Bad weather in Kerala’s Guruvayoor forces helicopter carrying V-P Dhankhar to return to Kochi

Kochi, July 7 (IANS) Heavy rain on Monday forced the helicopter carrying Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, which was on its way to the Guruvayoor temple in Kerala's Thrissur district, to return to Kochi, said officials here.

He, along with his wife, boarded the chopper from Kochi and was supposed to land at a college ground near the famed Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayoor, but following heavy rain, the chopper returned to where he boarded.

All arrangements were made at the temple town with a huge security cordon. Marriages that had to take place on Monday in the temple had to be shifted in view of the security concerns.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if he will again fly to the temple town later when the rain stops, or if he will be driven through the roads.

According to his original plan, he was to have returned after praying at the temple by around 10.30 a.m. as he had a programme at Kochi around 11 a.m.

He is scheduled to interact with students and faculty at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) in Kochi.

The event is expected to focus on contemporary legal education, constitutional values, and the role of youth in upholding democratic institutions.

He landed at the Southern Naval Command Airport in Kochi on Sunday afternoon and spent the night there. The Vice President is accompanied by his wife, Dr Sudesh Dhankhar.

In view of the Vice President’s visit, the Kochi City Police have announced special traffic regulations to ensure smooth movement and security.

Traffic restrictions are in vogue from 2 p.m. on Sunday in certain areas here.

On Monday, additional traffic curbs are in place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. along the National Highway 544 and several areas in and around Kalamassery.

Authorities have urged commuters to avoid these routes during the restricted hours and cooperate with the police.

Alternative routes and traffic diversions have been arranged to minimise inconvenience to the public.

Now it remains to be seen if his temple visit will take place as he is scheduled to return to the national capital later in the day.

