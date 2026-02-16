Bad roads in K'taka claim 3 lives; protests erupt in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura

Bengaluru, Feb 16 (IANS) Three separate fatal accidents allegedly linked to poor road conditions triggered protests on Monday amid renewed concerns over infrastructure safety in parts of Karnataka.

In the first incident, two-year-old Trishool died after a collision on the Ittamadu Gram Panchayat Road in the Halehalli area of Mahadevapura. According to locals, the child was being taken to a temple by relatives on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri around 5.30 p.m. on Sunday when the accident happened. While returning home, a car reportedly collided with a bike on which the child was travelling. The impact caused the child to fall onto the road, and he was run over by the car. He died on the spot.

Family members and residents on Monday staged a protest in the area, raising slogans demanding justice for Trishool.

Residents alleged that the poor and “unscientific” condition of the road led to the accident. They claimed that one side of the stretch is elevated while the other slopes downward, making it dangerous for motorists. According to locals, the bike rider lost balance while navigating the uneven surface, causing the child to fall.

They alleged that this was the fifth death on the same stretch and that hundreds of accidents had occurred over the years. Residents claimed they have been suffering due to the condition of the road for nearly 15 years. Though jelly stones were laid about six months ago, they said the road work remains incomplete, and no proper construction has been carried out. Schoolchildren and daily commuters are among the worst affected, they added.

The Gram Panchayat authorities said the road falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD). They stated that a proposal for a new road had been submitted and that construction had been initiated. They added that the incident has been brought to the notice of the PWD and that the police have also written to the department. Describing themselves as junior-level officers, they said they had done whatever was possible within their authority.

In a separate incident within the limits of Audugodi police station in Bengaluru, 49-year-old Amala died after a pothole-related accident. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. near Audugodi Junction while she was returning from church on a scooter with her son. A tipper lorry allegedly collided with the two-wheeler and ran over her. She sustained severe injuries to both legs and was trapped under the vehicle before being rescued by members of the public. She was admitted to the hospital but later succumbed to her injuries. Her son escaped with minor injuries. Police said rash driving by the tipper driver was the primary cause of the accident.

In another case reported from Shivamogga, 35-year-old Mohammad Sohail died following an accident allegedly caused by a poorly designed speed hump. The accident took place on February 12 on Savalanga Road near LBS Road. Sohail, who worked at a mobile shop, was reportedly on his way home when the incident occurred. He was hospitalised but later succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Family members alleged that the poorly designed hump contributed to the accident, though police sources indicated that he was also riding at high speed. Several accidents have reportedly occurred on the same stretch in the past.

The three incidents have intensified demands from residents and families for urgent road repairs and the poor design of speed breakers.

