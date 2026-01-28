Ayurveda shows us way to understand life, achieve balance and live in harmony with nature: PM Modi

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday here that Ayurveda in India has not been confined to any one period or region, adding that throughout the ages, this ancient system of medicine has shown us the way to understand life, to achieve balance and to live in harmony with nature.

Read More

He was addressing the centenary celebrations of the "Arya Vaidya Sala Charitable Hospital" in Kerala through a video message.

"We have consistently focused on preventive health, the National AYUSH Mission was launched with this vision. We must adapt to the changing times and increase the use of modern technology and AI in Ayurveda," Prime Minister Modi said.

He expressed joy at connecting with everyone on this significant occasion and praised the institution for its vital role in preserving, protecting, and advancing Ayurveda over its 125-year journey.

The Prime Minister highlighted the contributions of the founder, Vaidyaratnam PS Varier, whose dedication to public welfare and innovative approach to Ayurveda continues to inspire the country.

Prime Minister Modi described the "Arya Vaidya Sala" as a living symbol of India's ancient healing tradition that has served humanity for centuries.

He noted that Ayurveda in India has never been limited to any single period or region.

"Across ages, the Ayurveda system has guided people to understand life, achieve balance, and live in harmony with nature. The institution now manufactures more than 600 Ayurvedic medicines and operates hospitals treating patients, including those from more than 60 countries. This trust stems from its consistent service, where the Charitable Hospital has provided care for the past 100 years."

The Prime Minister extended greetings and congratulations to the vaidyas, doctors, nursing staff, and all associated with the hospital for reaching this milestone.

He acknowledged the people of Kerala for keeping Ayurvedic traditions alive and promoting them through generations.

Prime Minister Modi pointed out a major shift in the last 10-11 years, moving away from viewing traditional medical systems in isolation toward a holistic approach.

The establishment of the Ministry of Ayush has brought Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy under one framework, he said.

"The Union government has prioritised preventive health through the National Ayush Mission and the opening of more than 12,000 Ayush Wellness Centres offering yoga, preventive care, and community health services," PM Modi added.

"Other hospitals have been linked with Ayush services, ensuring regular supply of medicines to reach every corner of the country."

The impact of these policies is evident in the rapid growth of the Ayush manufacturing sector, the Prime Minister said.

"To promote traditional wellness globally, the Ayush Export Promotion Council was set up, leading to exports of Ayush and herbal products rising from around 3,000 crore rupees in 2014 to 6,500 crore rupees now, benefiting farmers significantly."

"India is also gaining recognition as a destination for Ayush-based Medical Value Travel, supported by initiatives like the Ayush Visa for better access to traditional medicine facilities," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister mentioned presenting Ayurveda on global platforms such as BRICS and G20 summits.

"In Gujarat's Jamnagar, the World Health Organisation's Global Traditional Medicine Centre is under establishment, alongside the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda."

Medicinal plant farming is being encouraged along the Ganga river to meet rising demand, he said.

He described the recent historic trade agreement with the European Union as a major boost for traditional medicine.

"In EU member states without specific regulations, Ayush practitioners can offer services based on Indian qualifications, aiding youth in Ayurveda and Yoga. This will also facilitate setting up Ayush wellness centres in Europe."

rime Minister Modi said that while Ayurveda has treated people for centuries, efforts have often been needed to explain its value, partly due to limited evidence-based research.

He appreciated the Arya Vaidya Sala for consistently validating Ayurveda through scientific methods, collaborating with institutions like CSIR and IIT on drug research, clinical studies, and cancer care.

With Ministry of Ayush support, a Centre of Excellence for cancer research has been established.

To align with modern times, the Prime Minister stressed the need to integrate technology and artificial intelligence into Ayurveda for innovative disease prediction and treatment approaches.

He commended the Arya Vaidya Sala for blending tradition with modernity, systematising treatments, and building trust in healthcare.

Kerala Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar was present at the event along with other dignitaries.

The Prime Minister congratulated the institution again and wished it continued success in improving lives with dedication and service.

--IANS

sktr/khz