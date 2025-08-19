Available 24x7 to residents facing flooding near Yamuna: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) After meeting residents of the marooned Yamuna Bazar colony, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday that she is answerable to the city’s citizens in trouble and is available 24x7 for them.

“Wherever there is any pain or suffering, we stand with them," said the Chief Minister, reiterating her government’s resolve not to let a flood-like situation arise in the city.

"The water level was about to touch 206 meters, which is why it reached here. But it hasn’t risen further, which is a good sign. I checked the control room, and as water is coming in, it’s also flowing downstream. The situation is only going to improve from here," she said.

“This is the lowest area on the Yamuna flood plain. There is no problem of water holding here, and the water in the area is likely to recede by the evening. The residents are also aware of this annual issue,” she said.

She said the residents have been offered the option to shift to safer areas, but even if they want to remain here, we have made arrangements for food and water, along with a medical relief camp.

“The power supply in the area has been disrupted, and we are trying to provide them with solar power and illuminate the colony with flood lights so that there is no problem after sunset,” she said.

As per calculations, the Yamuna level is likely to recede by evening. I have also inspected the riverbank where the water is at a high level, she said.

“This is the maximum rise in the level of water. From here on, everything will be on downfall,” she said.

On Monday, the CM reviewed flood management and preparedness at the Yamuna and adjoining areas.

The Chief Minister said that in view of the water being released from Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar and heavy rainfall in the Upper Yamuna region, the Central Water Commission has issued an advisory that the water level of the Yamuna in Delhi may rise to 206 metres.

The Chief Minister said that this year, the Delhi government placed its flood preparedness into action mode well before the onset of monsoon.

All departments are working round the clock, and the situation is fully under control. The Chief Minister assured the people of Delhi that there is no need to worry -- their safety is the government’s topmost priority, said CM Gupta.

For relief and rescue operations, 14 boats have been deployed at key locations, said an official statement.

--IANS

rch/dpb