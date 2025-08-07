Australian Army Chief’s visit to India from Aug 10 to focus on Defence ties, Indo-Pacific

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) In a significant development for Indo-Pacific military cooperation, Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of the Australian Army, will undertake a strategic visit to India from August 10 to 14.

He is scheduled to hold high-level discussions with Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and senior Ministry of Defence officials. The visit underscores the growing strength of the India–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly in the Defence domain.

It comes at a time when both nations are seeking to enhance regional stability and maintain a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific.

Institutionalised mechanisms such as the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, Defence Policy Talks, and Staff-Level meetings have consistently propelled forward military ties.

The Indian and Australian Armies have expanded their cooperation in joint exercises, logistics, and interoperability, with Exercise AUSTRAHIND — initiated in 2016 — serving as a cornerstone of bilateral military training.

Focussed on counter-terrorism, close-quarter battle, and joint tactical operations, it has seen active participation from the Indian Army, alongside Australia's 1st Brigade.

Its next edition will be held in Australia in November 2025. Additionally, India has participated in Exercise Talisman Sabre and the Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE-22), which included focussed engagements on counter-terrorism, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), and jungle warfare.

Training and academic exchanges have been equally robust. Indian officers attend key Australian courses, while their Australian counterparts are trained at India’s premier Defence institutions like the NDC and DSSC.

Initiatives like the Young Officers Exchange Programme and Instructor Exchange at the CIJW School, Vairengte, further deepen this institutional bond. Staff Talks, initiated in 2010 and now held annually, provide a platform for strategic dialogue, while Defence industry collaboration — especially between India’s Army Design Bureau and Australia’s Digger Works — is poised to develop battlefield-ready, cost-effective systems.

Lt Gen Stuart’s visit not only marks a step forward in operational synergy but also highlights India’s growing stature as a key Indo-Pacific Defence partner. As both nations prepare for deeper cooperation, the visit is expected to solidify mutual trust and drive the next phase of Army-to-Army engagement.

