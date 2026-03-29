Attempted murder case: Trinamool leader arrested in Bengal's South Dinajpur

Kolkata, March 29 (IANS) Four days after an attempted murder involving the shooting of a Trinamool Congress worker, the Gangarampur Police Station in South Dinajpur district on Sunday arrested the prime accused, Babu Chowdhury, a local leader of the Trinamool Congress.

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The firearm used in the incident has also been recovered. In connection with the case, the Gangarampur Police have arrested a total of six individuals. The prime accused, Babu Chowdhury, has been produced before the Gangarampur Sub-Divisional Court.

On the night of March 24, allegations surfaced against Babu Chowdhury, the Town President of the Trinamool Congress’s Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes wing, and his associates, accusing them of shooting a fellow party worker, Shiva Chowdhury, right in front of the Gangarampur Police Station. Although the police arrested several individuals during the subsequent investigation, the prime accused, Babu Chowdhury, had remained at large.

Acting on a tip-off from confidential sources, the Gangarampur Police conducted a raid at a relative’s residence in Malda and successfully apprehended the prime accused. District Superintendent of Police Chinmoy Mittal held a press conference in Gangarampur to provide detailed information regarding the incident. With elections approaching, the incident has sparked intense discussion across political circles.

The Superintendent of Police stated that Babu Chowdhury, accompanied by two accomplices, had shot Shiva Chowdhury in front of the police station a few days ago. Local residents rushed Shiva Chowdhury to the Gangarampur Super Speciality Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The Superintendent of Police said: "Upon initiating our investigation, we had previously arrested two individuals. We learned from Shiva Chowdhury’s brother that Babu Chowdhury was indeed present at the scene during the attack. We have also obtained CCTV footage of the incident site, and the weapon used in the shooting has been recovered."

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress leadership is yet to take any disciplinary action against the accused. This inaction has drawn sharp criticism from the local BJP candidate, Satyanarayan Roy, who lashed out at the Trinamool Congress.

He said, “Even after such a grave incident, the Trinamool Congress has not even considered expelling Babu Chowdhury from the party. Individuals like him, accused in criminal cases, are, in fact, the Trinamool Congress’s greatest assets. That is why the party is in a difficult position to expel him. This incident has created an atmosphere of panic throughout Gangarampur.”

Commenting on the matter, Subhash Bhowal, the District President of the South Dinajpur Trinamool Congress unit, said, “There is no place for criminals within our party. I will ascertain the full details of the incident and subsequently consult with the party leadership. The law will take its own course. If the allegations prove to be true, appropriate action will be taken.”

--IANS

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