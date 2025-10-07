Attack on MP: Delhi BJP leaders hold protest, demand Bengal CM's apology  

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Hitting out at "appeasement politics" of the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, protesting Delhi BJP leaders on Tuesday sought an apology from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the grievous attack on a tribal party colleague in that state.

"We condemn the violent attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and other leaders in West Bengal on Monday. A state which is renowned for its art and cultural heritage has become a hub of violence," Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva told IANS.

The Delhi BJP leaders were holding placards with slogans against CM Banerjee as they held the protest outside Banga Bhawan in Central Delhi to condemn attacks on a party MP and other colleagues on Monday.

Sachdeva said, "Bengal, which used to sing poems of Rabindranath Tagore, is witnessing bomb blasts and stone pelting at elected representatives."

"A Tribal MP from the BJP who was trying to help the public was attacked by goons for doing this. The MP is admitted to the ICU," he said.

"West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is doing politics on the violent incident. The goons of Trinamool Congress are indulging in Muslim appeasement," he said.

"We demand that Mamata Banerjee should apologise for the attack on BJP leaders and put an end to violence perpetrated by goons in that state," he said.

The vehicle of BJP Lok Sabha member Murmu and the party's Chief Whip in the West Bengal Assembly, Shankar Ghosh, was allegedly attacked on Monday by the Trinamool Congress activists at Bamundanga in Jalpaiguri while they were on their way to Nagrakata in the same district with relief material for the people affected by rain and landslides.

In the attack, Murmu was severely injured, and he is currently under treatment at a hospital in Siliguri in the Darjeeling district.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal.

In a post on social media platform X on Monday, PM Modi said, "The manner in which our party colleagues, including a sitting MP and MLA, were attacked in West Bengal for serving the people affected by floods and landslides is outright appalling. It highlights the insensitivity of the TMC as well as the absolutely pathetic law and order situation in the state."

"I wish the West Bengal government and TMC were more focused on helping people rather than indulging in violence in such a challenging situation. I call upon BJP Karyakartas to continue working among the people and assist the ongoing rescue operations," he added.

--IANS

rch/svn