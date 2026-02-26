'Attack' on Kerala Health Minister George: Did the political theatre misfire?

Kannur, Feb 26 (IANS) Hashtags questioning the authenticity of the assault began trending within hours, with critics alleging that what was projected as a violent attack on Kerala Health Minister Veena George may have been political theatre that misfired.

Read More

As clearer visuals from the scene circulated widely, social media commentary moved swiftly from outrage to scepticism, reshaping the public discourse around the incident.

The alleged attack occurred at Kannur railway station on Wednesday afternoon amid protests by KSU activists.

Initial reports and the FIR suggested that the minister had sustained injuries to her neck during the confrontation.

Five KSU workers were arrested and remanded.

The gravity of the charges signalled a serious breach of law and order.

However, videos that later surfaced have complicated that narrative.

While the footage shows jostling and chaos typical of a protest situation, it does not conclusively depict the minister being physically assaulted.

Instead, her security personnel can be seen moving in close proximity, apparently forming a protective ring around her.

The absence of clear visuals showing a direct attack has become the fulcrum of the opposition's response.

Congress leaders have seized on these visuals to question the government's version of events.

They argue that the footage undermines claims of a brutal assault and have demanded a transparent, time-bound probe.

The opposition has also pointed to medical updates describing the injuries as minor, a slight neck injury with temporary numbness in the right arm, as further reason for caution against what they call an inflated narrative.

The CPI(M), however, has doubled down.

State secretary M. V. Govindan on Thursday termed the incident a "pre-planned attack" orchestrated by the Congress and its feeder organisations.

He alleged that Kerala's public health sector, which he described as "world class" is being targeted by powerful lobbies, including Western corporate interests that have taken over large private hospitals in Kerala.

According to him, the Congress-led UDF, under Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, is attempting to "tarnish the public health system by attacking its minister".

Late Wednesday night, after spending few hours in the intensive care unit at Kannur District Hospital, George was shifted to Pariyaram Government Medical College for specialist evaluation, including an MRI scan.

Medical bulletins subsequently stated that no serious complications were detected.

Yet, by then, the political damage, or advantage, depending on perspective had already begun to take shape online.

For supporters of the government, the incident underscores rising hostility in protest politics.

For critics, the mismatch between the dramatic allegations and the available visuals has fed a perception of overreach.

--IANS

sg/svn