Attack on CJI Gavai: Karnataka HM urges PM Modi, Amit Shah to ensure such incidents aren't repeated

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (IANS) Strongly condemning the attack on Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said, "Committing such an act under the pretext of his comment on Sanatan Dharma is highly condemnable. Especially, I must say this - CJI Gavai hails from the Dalit community, and his rise to such a high position is itself a remarkable achievement."

"The Chief Justice represents his community, and if he is attacked in such a manner, the entire nation should condemn it and take the development seriously. I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and those in the system to ensure that no such incident occurs again and that legal action is taken in this case," he stated.

Parameshwara further said, "The incident of throwing a shoe at the Chief Justice of India is condemnable. This is not a question of one individual named Gavai; it is an insult to the office of the Chief Justice of India and the Constitution. The incident also shows a lapse in security at the Supreme Court."

"If such an incident can occur in the Apex Court, the advocate who committed the act should have been arrested and punished as per law. I do not understand why he was released. He should be arrested immediately," Parameshwara demanded.

Referring to the accused's remarks about Sanatan Dharma, Parameshwara said, "CJI Gavai has always delivered judgments based on law and justice. He cannot deliver biased verdicts, as all decisions are made within the established legal framework."

State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, taking to X on Tuesday, stated, "The incident involving an attempt to insult the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, B.R. Gavai, who upholds the dignity of the Supreme Court, is highly condemnable. This act amounts to a vile and uncivilised attempt to insult the sovereignty of the Constitution. The conduct of the lawyer who committed this act is an unforgivable offence."

"Such behaviour and actions that insult and show disrespect towards the Constitution and the democratic system represent the height of rebellion," Vijayendra stated.

A dramatic incident unfolded at the Supreme Court on Monday when an elderly man attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai during a courtroom hearing. The footwear, however, fell short of the bench, and security personnel quickly restrained the individual.

Unfazed by the disruption, Chief Justice Gavai addressed the court, stating, "I am the last person to be affected by such things," before proceedings continued as scheduled.

Eyewitnesses reported that the incident occurred shortly after the day's first case was taken up. The man, later identified as Kishore Rakesh through a proximity card typically issued to lawyers and clerks, reportedly shouted slogans such as, "India won't tolerate Sanatan's insult," before attempting to throw the shoe. His motives remain unclear, and security agencies are currently questioning him.

The dramatic incident came in the wake of criticism directed at CJI Gavai over a remark he made last week during the hearing of a public interest plea concerning the reconstruction of a damaged idol of Lord Vishnu in Khajuraho.

While rejecting the plea, CJI Gavai had reportedly said, "Go and ask the deity himself to do something," a comment that sparked widespread outrage on social media.

Responding to the controversy, the CJI clarified, "Someone informed me that my remarks were portrayed in a certain way on social media. I respect all religions."

