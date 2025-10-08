Attack on BJP leaders: Sukanta Majumdar's 'tit for tat' remark creates row in Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 8 (IANS) A political slugfest erupted in West Bengal after Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, suggested a "tit for tat" strategy against recurring events of attacks on elected representatives of the BJP in the state.

Speaking to the reporters at Siliguri in Darjeeling district earlier in the day, Majumdar, the former state BJP chief, referred to the attacks on BJP Lok Sabha member, Khagen Murmu and the party Chief Whip in West Bengal Assembly, Shankar Ghosh on Monday and one the BJP legislators from Kumargram Assembly constituency in Alipurduar district on Tuesday, all allegedly by Trinamool Congress activists, and said there would retaliation if the police fails to act against the culprits behind the attacks.

"If the police do not take action, there will be retaliation. BJP has that strength in North Bengal. Still, there is time for the police to act against the culprits and arrest them," MoS Majumdar said.

He also said that those who attacked the vehicle of Khagen Murmu and Shankar Ghosh on Monday were proclaiming themselves as "Soldiers of Didi (which the Chief Minister is often referred to as)".

"Their faces were visible in the video footage, and the identities of many of the attackers have already been revealed. If the police do not take action against them, the BJP will do the needful. It is unacceptable that the police, after receiving their salaries from taxpayers' money, would not act against the culprits," said Majumdar.

Reacting to the comments, Trinamool Congress' state spokesman in West Bengal, Arup Chakraborty, said if the BJP supporters act in the manner suggested by Majumdar, they would be "playing with fire".

"So I am asking the BJP supporters not to play with fire and get their hands burnt. At the same time, Majumdar would have to take the responsibility if there is deterioration in the law and order problem in West Bengal because of his provocative statements," Chakraborty said.

To recall, the vehicle of Khagen Murmu and Shankar Ghosh was attacked on Monday afternoon at Bamundanga in Jalpaiguri district while they were on their way to Nagrakata in the same district with relief material for the flood-affected people there.

While Murmu was severely injured in that attack, again allegedly by Trinamool Congress supporters, Ghosh sustained minor injuries.

Both Murmu and Ghosh are currently under treatment at a hospital in Siliguri in the Darjeeling district.

Again on Tuesday afternoon, Manoj Kumar Oraon, the BJP legislator from Kumargram constituency in Jalpaiguri-adjacent Alipurduar district, was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress activists while he reached a village under his constituency to distribute relief materials for the people affected by the flood there.

--IANS

