Assembly Speaker asks Maha govt to take serious note of Bishnoi gang's threat to Cong MLA

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Tuesday directed the state government to take a serious note of the alleged threats given to Congress MLA Sajid Khan Pathan by Lawrence Bishnoi gang members.

Congress MLA and legislative group leader Vijay Wadettiwar raised the issue through an adjournment motion in the Legislative Assembly.

"Our Congress MLA Sajid Khan Pathan from Akola west has received death threats in the name of the Bishnoi gang along with an international extortion call demanding Rs 10 crore.

"On February 17, at 3:30 PM, he received an international call. A person named Shubham Lonkar, associated with the Bishnoi gang, made the call demanding a ransom of Rs 10 crore and threatened to shoot him dead if the money was not paid," said Wadettiwar.

He informed the Assembly that the person issuing the threat arrogantly claimed that even if the police were informed, they would provide protection for a month or two, but they would eventually kill him after six months or a year.

"If public representatives themselves are not safe in the state, what about the general public?" he asked.

He emphasised that receiving threats from a gang previously involved in shooting incidents is an extremely serious matter, adding that listening to the audio of the threat is spine-chilling.

He noted that despite Sajid Pathan having no connection to any criminal activities, he is being targeted.

Taking serious note of the issue, Narvekar directed the Maharashtra government to treat the matter with extreme seriousness and take immediate steps regarding the MLA's security. The Speaker, however did not give an opportunity to Pathan to speak about the issue.

Talking to reporters outside the Assembly, Pathan said, "I received a phone call on February 17. The caller identified himself as Shubham Lonkar from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and said that he was the same man who killed Baba Siddique, and I am next.

"He demanded Rs 10 crore from me, and said if I refused to give the sum, he would kill me in front of everyone like he killed Baba Siddique."

Pathan said that he contacted Akola SP immediately and action is being taken.

"The CM also called me up. But unfortunately, I was not allowed to speak on this matter in the House. If I am being threatened, what would happen to a common man, I wonder," he said.

--IANS

sj/rad