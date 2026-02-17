Assembly polls: EC holds meeting with political parties in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 17 (IANS) Ahead of the Assam Assembly elections 2026, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, on Tuesday held detailed consultations with recognised National and State political parties in Guwahati.

The meeting was also attended by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam and senior officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The consultations form part of the Commission’s preparatory exercise to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Representatives of several recognised political parties participated in the interaction.

National parties present at the meeting included the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Indian National Congress.

Among state parties, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) attended the discussions.

During the meeting, a majority of political parties demanded that the Assam Assembly elections be conducted in a single phase or, at most, in two phases, citing administrative convenience and voter participation.

Several parties also urged the Commission to schedule election dates keeping in mind the celebration of the Bihu festival, which holds significant cultural importance in the state.

The political parties generally appreciated the conduct of the Special Revision of the Electoral Rolls in Assam and acknowledged the efforts made by the Election Commission to strengthen the electoral process.

They also shared suggestions and concerns related to polling arrangements, law and order, deployment of security forces and other measures aimed at ensuring a peaceful and transparent election.

The Election Commission assured all stakeholders that their suggestions would be carefully examined.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to conducting elections in a free, fair, inclusive and violence-free manner, while strictly adhering to constitutional principles and the Model Code of Conduct.

The Assam Assembly elections are due in 2026, and the Commission is expected to announce the poll schedule in the coming weeks.

--IANS

tdr/rad