Assembly polls: CPI(M) keen on alliance, but wants Congress to approach

Kolkata, Aug 16 (IANS) CPI(M), the leader of the Left Front in West Bengal, is keen on having a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress for the crucial Assembly elections in the state next year, but wants the grand old party to initiate dialogue.

The stand of the CPIM) State Secretary in West Bengal and the party's politburo member, Md Salim, is quite clear.

According to him, it would be for the Congress to decide whether they would like to continue with their electoral seat-sharing arrangement with CPI(M)-led Left Front in West Bengal for the crucial Assembly elections next year.

According to a central committee member of CPI(M) from West Bengal, Congress sought the Left Front's support for their candidate for the bypoll to Kaliganj Assembly constituency in Nadia in June this year, and accordingly, the Left Front did not field any candidate.

"A section within the West Bengal unit of Congress constantly sends us feelers that they want to continue their understanding with us that was reached for the 2021 Assembly election, 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and 2025 Kaliganj bypoll. Now, they will have to decide what they want to do in 2026. We cannot take decisions on behalf of Congress," the party's central committee member said.

However, the West Bengal unit of Congress is yet to declare its official stand on the matter.

State Congress President in West Bengal, Suvankar Sarkar, said that whether at the national level or the state level, the final decision of alliance or seat-sharing agreement ultimately rests with the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

"There is no instruction from AICC in the matter as yet. The decision taken by AICC will be final," he said.

Now the question arises that, despite being so keen to continue with the seat-sharing agreement for the 2026 Assembly polls, why is the CPI(M) leadership insisting that Congress should take the first approach in initiating dialogues in the matter?

Political observers feel that this strategy of CPI(M) is tactical, keeping in line with the political resolution of CPI(M)'s 24th Party Congress that concluded in Madurai in April this year.

In that document, the party's central leadership focused more on independent political lines in the coming days rather than on electoral understanding.

"So, keeping in mind the political resolution, the West Bengal unit of CPI(M) can't take the first approach as regards to seat-sharing agreement with Congress for the 2026 assembly polls. So that is why they want Congress to take the first approach in the matter," a city-based political observer explained.

The electoral understanding between Congress and the Left Front started in the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, there was no seat-sharing arrangement between the two forces.

