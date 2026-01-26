Assam's GDP to touch Rs 10 lakh crore by 2027: CM Sarma

Dibrugarh, Jan 26 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, while leading the state’s 77th Republic Day celebrations at the Khanikar Parade Ground in Dibrugarh, underscored Assam’s rapid economic rise, expanding global engagement and commitment to constitutional values.

Read More

Highlighting the state’s economic momentum, CM Sarma cited Reserve Bank of India data to claim that Assam’s growth rate has surpassed the national average.

He said the state’s Gross Domestic Product is growing at an annual rate of 13 to 15 per cent and is projected to reach Rs 10 lakh crore by 2027, placing Assam among the fastest-growing states in the country.

The Chief Minister said Assam’s first-ever participation at the World Economic Forum marked a historic milestone, signalling the state’s transition from a historically underdeveloped region to a globally connected and investment-ready destination.

He said the engagement reflected growing national and international confidence in Assam’s economic potential. Reviewing achievements over the past five years, CM Sarma said the state has recorded progress across sectors, including culture, employment, healthcare and peace-building.

He noted that traditional dance forms such as Bihu, Jhumoir and Bagurumba have gained international recognition, while Assamese has been accorded classical language status.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister also paid tribute to the martyrs and described Republic Day as a reaffirmation of India’s democratic ethos.

He hailed Dr B.R. Ambedkar as the principal architect of the Constitution and said the Constitution continues to guide India’s democratic framework.

On employment, he said the government has focused on transparent recruitment, resulting in jobs for over 1.56 lakh youths. He also credited the Bodo Accord and the Karbi peace agreement for ensuring lasting peace and stability in the state.

Announcing a major healthcare initiative, the Chief Minister said Assam will become the first state in India to introduce proton therapy facilities in government hospitals, significantly strengthening advanced cancer care.

The event also held symbolic importance as it marked the second consecutive year that the Chief Minister presided over Republic Day celebrations in Dibrugarh.

He said the move reflects the city’s growing role as Assam’s emerging second capital, while the state continues its tradition of celebrating Independence Day in Guwahati and Republic Day in Upper Assam.

--IANS

tdr/dpb