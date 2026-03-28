Assamese minor girl found dead in Bengaluru; police suspect rape and murder​

Bengaluru, March 28 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a minor girl originally from Assam was found dead under suspicious circumstances within the jurisdiction of the Electronics City police station in Bengaluru on Saturday.

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Her body was discovered in an isolated area of the Bolugudda region.​

The victim had been missing since Thursday evening. She resided with her parents in a temporary shelter near Vittasandra. After an exhaustive search by her family, a missing person’s complaint was lodged with the Electronics City police.​

During the subsequent search operation, authorities discovered the girl’s body in a eucalyptus grove in Bolugudda. Police reported that the body was found nude, leading investigators to suspect that the victim was sexually assaulted before being murdered.

The perpetrators also reportedly used a blunt object to disfigure her face, likely in an attempt to prevent identification.​

Senior police officials arrived at the scene immediately following the discovery. The jurisdictional police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and other relevant sections of the law.​

Special teams have been formed to gather intelligence and track down the accused. The investigation is currently ongoing.​

In March 2026, a 17‑year‑old girl was allegedly killed by her fiancé in the DJ Halli area in Bengaluru, with the suspect arrested.​

It can be recalled that in Mysuru in October 2025, a 10‑year‑old girl, part of a nomadic family selling balloons, was raped and murdered near Doddakere Maidan. ​

The suspect, Karthik, was arrested after police shot him in the leg. ​

The victim’s family, along with about 50 others from the Hakki Pikki community, had travelled from Kalaburagi to Mysuru for the Dasara festival to sell balloons and toys.​

In another case, the Karnataka High Court confirmed the death penalty for three men who gang‑raped and murdered an eight‑year‑old girl in 2021, calling it a “rarest of rare” case. ​

The High Court upheld a 2024 trial court order imposing the death penalty, observing that the offence was barbaric and such acts must be curbed with iron hands. ​

A division bench of Justice H.P. Sandesh and Justice Venkatesh Naik gave the verdict.​

It can also be noted that a 16‑year‑old girl was beheaded by her fiancé after a dispute over postponing their marriage in Madikeri in 2024.​

In April 2025, police in Hubballi, Karnataka, shot dead a 35‑year‑old man, Ritesh Kumar, accused of raping and murdering a five‑year‑old girl.​

The accused attacked the police and tried to flee during interrogation, prompting the encounter, which is now under investigation by the National Human Rights Commission.​

--IANS

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