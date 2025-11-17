Assam welcomes EC’s decision to conduct SIR, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, Nov 17 (IANS) The Assam government on Monday welcomed the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls with January 1, 2026 as the qualifying date.

Calling it a timely step toward maintaining clean, updated and accurate voter lists ahead of upcoming electoral exercises, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday mentioned that Assam would extend “full cooperation” to the ECI to ensure that the revision process is completed in a transparent, efficient and time-bound manner.

In a statement posted on X, the Chief Minister said the initiative would help ensure that all eligible citizens are included in the rolls while removing discrepancies.

The SIR, which aims to streamline the enrollment process and address gaps identified in previous rolls, comes at a sensitive juncture for Assam.

The state has, in recent years, witnessed intense political and administrative scrutiny over issues of citizenship, documentation and voter roll accuracy — particularly in the context of migration and the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Election Commission had earlier faced criticism after Assam was inadvertently omitted from the list of states covered under a recent pan-India electoral roll update, a development that triggered questions from political parties and civil society groups.

The omission, described as a “technical oversight” in several quarters, had generated apprehension in a state where voter roll integrity is closely tied to socio-political debates over identity and demographic change.

The EC has argued that the revision will allow fresh enrollment of eligible youth who turn 18 by January 1, 2026, correction of existing entries, and deletion of ineligible or duplicate entries.

Assam government officials have also indicated that district administrations will be instructed to coordinate closely with ECI observers, ensure systematic verification at the booth level, and run awareness campaigns encouraging eligible citizens to update their documents.

With Assam’s political climate often shaped by debates on citizenship and cross-border migration, the special revision is expected to draw significant public interest as well as scrutiny from Opposition parties, which have frequently questioned the accuracy of the existing rolls.

