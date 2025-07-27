Assam Rifles seizes meth tablets, heroin valued at Rs 40.05cr in Mizoram

Aizawl, July 27 (IANS) The Assam Rifles have seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets and heroin valued at around Rs 40.05 crore in Mizoram, officials said on Sunday.

A Defence spokesman said that after getting intelligence inputs, the Assam Rifles troops have launched an operation at Melbuk areas in border town Zokhawthar in eastern Mizoram’s Champhai district on Saturday night.

“On conducting a thorough search, the para-military personnel recovered 1.041 kg heroin and 9.381 kg methamphetamine tablets valued approximately 40.05 crores from an abandoned place,” he said.

The seized contrabands have been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Officials suspect that the Methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba or party tablets, and heroin were smuggled from Myanmar.

Methamphetamine, which comes in tablet, powder, or crystalline form -- commonly called ice or crystal meth -- is a stimulant that suppresses the need for sleep and is often used by partygoers and young adults.

Myanmar’s Chin State has emerged as a major hub for drug trafficking, wildlife smuggling, and other illicit activities.

The contraband is often routed through six districts in Mizoram -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip -- which share unfenced borders of 510 km with Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles have been conducting awareness campaigns like seminars and group discussions highlighting the bad effects of the drugs and drugs trafficking are a punishable offence under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985.

The Defence spokesman said that the aim of these awareness campaigns is to educate the local population, especially the youth, about the harmful effects of drug abuse and the serious legal consequences associated with drug trafficking and peddling.

The speakers in this campaign highlighted the rising threat of narcotics in society and especially in border areas of Mizoram and urged the participants to stay vigilant and not to get entrapped.

--IANS

sc/pgh